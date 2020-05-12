Thieves take purses, wallets from several Branson stores

Thieves in Branson got away with a wallet Monday afternoon, after sneaking into the backroom of a store. However, Branson Police say, that's not the only place they hit up.

The two women who came in to Touch of Class Bridal and Formal Shop weren't there for dresses.

"We couldn't get a really clear idea of what specifically they were shopping for," Owner Lana Johnson said.

Johnson says one woman was wearing a medical mask and gloves. Both were wearing ball caps.

"While I was helping the one of them and being distracted by her and putting dresses in a dressing room, the other one managed to get into our backroom," Johnson said.

Johnson says it wasn't merchandise they were after, but credit cards.

"She had made off with one of our employee's wallets that had her credit cards, debit cards, and her only set of keys in there," Johnson said.

Johnson posted the incident on Facebook. That's when it became clear that her shop wasn't the thieves' only target. Branson Police say the suspects were stealing wallets at other stores, too. Then, they would go to places that sell pre-paid credit cards.

"The M.O. and suspects are the same as the Quilt Shop. Two black females distracted the clerks. While one had their attention, the other went to the back and stole their wallets out of their purses," Chief Jeff Matthews said.

The thieves also went to Target.

"During the duration of filling out the police report, they were in the Target store in Branson stealing a wallet there," Johnson said.

Johnson believes the thieves are taking advantage of stores re-opening, time when it's not odd to see shoppers in face masks and workers may be more distracted.

"We are really on edge about COVID and keeping the social distancing and keeping everything disinfected and doing everything really the right way that your mind isn't focused on thieves right now," Johnson said.

Branson Police say now, just as before the pandemic, the best way to protect yourself is to make it harder for criminals to reach your valuables.

"Business owners and employees should be cognizant of the attempts by "teams" of people to distract them, while at least one of them moves out of sight. Securing valuables in a locked office or locker in the backroom is recommended," Chief Matthews said.

Meanwhile, Johnson also urges shoppers, business owners, and employees to be on the lookout.

"They did it really fast before you even knew what was happening to you," Johnson said. "This is a time when thieves can have a little more of an upper hand. [We need to be] watching and more vigilant than ever."

Police say the suspects are younger black females, both around 5-foot-2 or 5-foot-3. One was very thin and one was heavier set and had very long fake eyelashes If you have any information about these two ladies, please call police.

