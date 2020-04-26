Therapists offering virtual speech, music therapies for those in need during stay-at-home orders

Some people rely on therapy to help them learn new skills and improve their quality of life, including those with Parkinson's disease or with special needs. Even though in-person sessions are not an option during stay-at-home orders, local therapists are still stepping up.

"Music, it kind of helps break down these barriers," said Alex Heidt.

Heidt is a music therapist. She primarily works with people with Parkinson's disease.

"You saw us singing, that helps a lot with speech, helps with the mumbling that happens and getting the volume. With the breathing, it's something we work on a lot, because they often feel short of breath," she said.

Normally, she sings with her clients in person. With stay-at-home orders in effect, she's connecting with them through a computer.

"The world kind of feels like it's been frozen right now but they still have Parkinson's, they still are dealing with the same battles they were dealing before," Heidt said.

Heidt said the routine and community that comes from music therapy means so much to her clients. The same goes for children with special needs. Melanie Stinnett is a speech therapist in Springfield.

"These children are so used to being able to come into the clinic and see our faces and work on these certain skills and not having that routine in their life can really cause stress and disrupt their lives," Stinnett said.

Her clinic, TheraCare is doing physical, occupational, speech and music therapy online.

"Certainly there are some kids that are thriving with teletherapy and there are some kids that, it's more challenging," Stinnett said.

She said her staff is doing even more than helping with what she calls "life-altering skills."

"Occupational therapists specifically have a base in mental health. They deal a lot with children with anxiety and other mental health-related issues. They can really help," Stinnett said.

Both Stinnett and Heidt hope to continue breaking down barriers for those in need with the help of technology.

"We do our best for them to help improve their quality of life and I think that's really important to care about," Heidt said.

The Parkinson's Group of the Ozarks is sponsoring free boxing, music and drumming classes. For more information, click HERE.

TheraCare is still doing virtual evaluations for children who might need therapies. For more about TheraCare, click HERE.