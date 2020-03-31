The number of passengers flying has plummeted due to COVID-19

The airlines serving Springfield are consolidating competing flights. More than half have been canceled. That's the new normal during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's shocking to hear that passenger numbers are down over 90%. Both across the country, and right here in Springfield, hardly anyone is hopping on a flight. Some planes are parked. Gate bridges are going unused. Rental cars sit in the lot. Self check-in kiosks are quiet. Hardly anyone is at the airport. But David Smith is.

"I'm considered and classified as an essential worker," said Smith.

Smith was supposed to fly out of Springfield last Wednesday.

United canceled his flights until Tuesday. He's on his way to Alaska.

"When I get to Anchorage, I'm going into a self-imposed two week quarantine in a hotel which is required by Alaska law right now," said Smith. "And I'll complete the quarantine period and then hopefully fly out to Prudhoe Bay in two weeks from now to work."

Smith was one of the few passengers at the airport Tuesday. Kent Boyd with the Springfield Branson National Airport says that's pretty typical now.

"I would estimate that less than 200 people a day will depart Springfield on an airplane," said Boyd.

That's around 2,000 fewer than a typical March day at SGF. And as Mister Smith gets ready to be one of the few departing on Tuesday, he had a bit of advice.

"Be very cautious," he began. "If you don't have to don't do it. If you do have to do it, certainly social distance as much as possible, wash your hands as often as possible, don't buy anything, try not to eat anything until you get where you're going, which is my best advice, that's what I'm gonna do."

Kent Boyd added that the airport is in good financial shape, and can ride this situation out for nearly a year if necessary.