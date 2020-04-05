Coronavirus poses hard choice for essential workers with autoimmune disorders

People employed by essential businesses are free to continue going to work. But those with compromised immune systems may face the tough decision: Their job or their health.

"It's been 11 days since I've left my house," said cancer survivor Camille Kelly.

Kelly had to make a tough choice when her job as a pizza delivery driver was deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a delivery driver, I was very worried, because here I am going to people, to doors and delivering to people and potentially picking it up," she said.

Kelly is a cancer survivor, a diagnosis which devastated her already struggling immune system. She has been cancer-free for 14 years, but her compromised immune system continues to leave her prone to sickness.

"When I get sick, especially something within the throat or the lungs, I don't have those lymph nodes which produce the white blood cells and what to fight it off, so even the common cold can put me out of work," Kelly said. "So, this coronavirus has me, I was scared to get it, because I have absolutely zero doubt that should I get it, I will die."

Kelly said she has done her best to be cautious.

"I didn't survive cancer to die because somebody wanted pizza, that's the way I see it," she said.

For the time being, she has chosen to step away from her job and focus on her health.

"When people describe the symptoms they've gone through with coronavirus... I know exactly what they're feeling, and I feel for them," she said. "I know it's a scary situation because it was and it is painful and it's frightening and I can't, I can't chance it."

Kelly hasn't left her home in 11 days. She has passed time by playing video games and hanging out with her dog. So far, she hasn't run out of groceries, but said it will not be easy to get more in a safe way.

"I have friends that have offered to help, but then the groceries, you know the packaging can have that virus on it," she said. "And even though I can clean it there's still that chance."

Kelly said her job has been very understanding of her decision to take a step back for her health and she is confident she will be able to return to delivering pizza once the stay-at-home orders are lifted.