The Show Goes On! The New Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai perform Friday

The Coronavirus outbreak is throwing the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai for a loop.

It's preventing their troupe from coming back to the U.S. to perform in Branson.

Cathay Tan and her father found out a few weeks ago that their troupe, which has been in China since January, was unable to make their flight to Branson because of the travel ban.

Thankfully, they were able to find a new group of performers who arrive in Branson two days ago. This group is American based and have performed all over the world.

“They are famous in America and China. But still bring Chinese culture to Branson audience," Tan said.

Rehearsals for the new show started yesterday. These new performances will feature a more modern twist.

“They know the audience. It’s a mix of everything, we have Kung fu, we have magic, then also acrobatics," Tan said.

And so much more. Shows will run Monday through Saturday

“The curtain open, were on," Juliana Chan said.

Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai opens ‪Friday night at 8 p.m.‬ at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson.

Tan says the theater is blessed to have an amazing new group of performers, and that they turned a negative situation into something positive.

Once the travel ban is lifted, the original troupe will return to performing.

For more information on the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai, click here.