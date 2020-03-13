No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to coronavirus

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The annual rite of spring for golf won’t happen this year.

The Masters has been postponed until a later date. Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played.

That means there will be no golf at least for the next month.

The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played.

This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf. The PGA Tour already canceled the next three events leading up to the Masters.

Tiger Woods was to be going after his sixth green jacket.

