The Greene County Highway Department works to fill summer openings

The Greene County Highway Department is working to fill more than a dozen summer maintenance positions. This as the department approaches their busiest time of year.

The department's staff typically has about 120 people. Each March, they try and bring on an additional 20 workers to work 1,000 hours through the fall. The main job is mowing the county right-of-ways, something that is especially important this season as the grass continues to grow and can cause visibility issues for drivers if it is not mowed.

Being short-handed can also delay other projects. If they don't have enough seasonal employees, the department will have to pull full-time workers off of other projects to get the mowing done.

The Finance and Administration Manager, Crystal Richards, encouraged those who suddenly find themselves out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic to apply.

Richards said while they prefer a CDL license, it is not required. The only real requirement is that applicants must be 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Richards said one perk of these seasonal jobs is their potential to become full-time. "If we do have a full-time position come open, a season employee is able to put a bid in for that position," she said.

Those interested need to have a valid email address to apply. The department only accepts online applications.