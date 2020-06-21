The Connecting Grounds Church finds new location in west Springfield

The Connecting Grounds, a Springfield church, has found a new location after facing push back from neighbors in the the Midtown area.

The church's pastor, Christie Love made the announcement earlier this week, also debuting the church's new handicapped accessible van to help with outreach and transportation.

"It's been a lot of mixed emotions, and it's kind of also been a process," said Love.

Love said they chose to change their location, rather than compromising what she feels the church was called to do.

The new location is located on West Chestnut Expressway. They're also working on an outreach center just up the street where the Frisch Flea Market used to be located.

"We are going to be able to renovate this particular property for $100,000 and be ready to go. That will include our family connection center and our church," Love said. "We are also currently under contract on a building down the street that's 6,000 square feet, so that will serve as our new community outreach center."

She said many of the locations they looked at would have cost the church nearly $1 million. Love said their relationship with the Disciples of Christ led them to their new location, only charging them $1.

Love said all together, the church will need to put $350,000 toward the two new locations. The lower prices will allow them to put their money toward new programs instead.

"We're going to be able to do mobile outreach in Midtown on all of the night. We were already doing it, but we're also going to be able to have a presence here on the West Side for a low barrier food pantry, a clothing closet, we're going to have a bike barn," Love said.

She said the church will be out of two of its locations on Commercial Street by Tuesday, and officially out of Midtown in two weeks.

Renovations at the new church started over the weekend.

"We had our worship team out here, we had some volunteers that have been part of our outreach ministry out here and we also had some of our unsheltered friends that came out to help," Love said. "We were out here for about four hours and I think we got maybe three or four days worth of work done."

The church faced a lot of pressure from neighbors to leave its Commercial Street location. Love said she recently got a chance to meet their new neighbors on West Chestnut Expressway.

"As we kind of got to share with them a little bit about our heart and our vision, one of the things that was really cool was the response was very consistent, 'Oh man, we really need a lot of that over on this side of town.'" Love said. " Being able to talk about the food bank and the clothing pantry and all those kinds of things, that was just really good confirmation for us."

She said she hopes to officially open the new church location by the end of August and the new outreach center by September 1. Love said the timeline of when services will be available out of those buildings will be contingent upon the health and safety the can provide at the time.