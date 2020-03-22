Thayer, Mo. School District takes new approach to help feed area children

The Thayer School District has a new approach to making sure children get much needed meals during this coronavirus break. It's an approach that looks to limit the spread of the virus, while also saving parents time and money.

Sunday, in just over three hours, the Thayer School District handed out nearly 2,900 meals.

"A lot of our community travels for work. A lot of them are still working in West Plains which is a thirty minute drive. We thought maybe Sunday, we would catch more people at home. All of our churches around the area for the most part are closed off so people would have a vehicle to come and pick up. We thought it would be more convenient for the families at this time," Thayer Superintendent Tonya Woods told KY3.

Instead of handing out only a days worth of meals, kids got a whole week's worth of breakfast and lunches.

Inside lunch sacks there was milk and cereal, peanut butter jelly sandwiches, fruit, cheese sticks, granola bars and much more.

Mother Chelsea Vardell appreciates the help during this time.

"There's 9 total in the home and one of them is a baby, but it's gonna help us out a lot financially because we do count on the breakfast and lunches and stuff to get us through the month," Vardell explained.

"They really go above and beyond to help the kids," parent Catina Presley added.

By giving out a week's worth of meals now, it helps to reduce the chances of community spread of COVID-19.

"We're trying to limit the amount of time we come out because we also have our disabled mother living with us. For us to have to keep coming out, it's just a bigger risk every time we come out," Vardell said.

Beginning March 23rd, the Thayer Boys and Girls Club will give out dinner and snacks to families in the area.

"We're going to hand out an evening meal and evening snack, just like we would do on a regular day at the Boys and Girls Club," Kenya Cook said.

Boys and Girls club meals will be handed out all week at Thayer Elementary from 5 to 7 pm.

If you need a meal delivered to you from the Boys and Girls Club, call the club at (417) 280-2582.

Both the school and the club plan to do the meals for two weeks, then assess the situation from there.

