Texas authorities investigating death of soldier from Kimberling City, Mo.

Texas authorities are investigating the death of a Fort Hood solider from Kimberling City, Mo.

Investigators say Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, 27, was found dead in Harker Heights, Texas. on May 18.

Officials at Fort Hood say the U.S. Army and police in Harker Heights are conducting the investigation into his death. Police found a 2016 Jeep Renegade on fire Monday belonged to Rosecrans. Police did not say where the Jeep was found.

Rosecrans, an Army private first class, had been assigned since November 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer, Fort Hood said.

"Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I would like to express our deepest regrets to the family and loved ones of Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans. The thoughts and prayers of the Soldiers of 215th Brigade Support Battalion and the Greywolf Brigade are with them during this difficult time," Col. Kevin Capra, commander 3ABCT, said.

He would have turned 28 on Friday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5400 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

