If you're still looking for an Easter meal, Texas Roadhouse has a new option to help you celebrate.

Springfield's Texas Roadhouse restaurant, which is located 255 E. Monastery Street, is selling raw meat and rolls for families looking to add a twist of BBQ to their Easter meals.

You can take advantage of the offer from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday. Texas Roadhouse will also offer meals curbside during those hours.

For more information, call 417-877-4650 or click here.