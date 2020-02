Texas County, Mo. deputies arrested a man who fired a shot during a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded to the home in the Licking area on February 17. Investigators say a woman reported James Hawkins, 61, was under the influence of drugs and fired a gun. She told investigators Hawkins was experiencing hallucinations.

Deputies located Hawkins after he left the home.

Hawkins faces charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

A judge set bond at $200,000.