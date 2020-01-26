Texas County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

The Texas County Sheriff's Office says a woman reported missing earlier in the week has been located.

Tamara D. Walston, 49, was reported missing on Jan. 22. The sheriff's department says she has been found safe.

----

Police say Walston reportedly walked away from her home on State Route M, in Huggins, Missouri.

Walston reportedly had no cell phone and only took a few personal items with her. Family and friends have not seen her since she left her home.

Walston was described as around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with a few tattoos. She was last seen wearing jeans, a dark coat, a scarf and a grey stocking cap.

If you have any information, contact the Texas County Sheriff's Office at 417-967-4165.