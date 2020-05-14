Texas County, Mo. investigators say deadly shooting near Summersville was self-defense

The Texas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a man south of Summersville as a case of self-defense.

Michael R. Eschrich age 63, of Mountain View, Mo. died in the shooting.

Deputies responded to the area in the 1700 block of State Highway 17 Wednesday. They found Eschrich dead from a gunshot wound. The shooter cooperated with investigators on the scene. A preliminary investigation indicate Eschrich approached the shooter with a dangerous object in an aggressive manner.

This investigation is active and upon completion the results will be presented to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review.