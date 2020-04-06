COVID-19 testing by appointment available in Lebanon, Mo.

Lake Regional Health System will operate the drive-thru testing site adjacent to the Laclede County Health Department. Testing will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted.

At least 30-40 patients per day will be tested. Officials say patients must present a physician's order and visits must be scheduled in advance.

The street address is 325 Harwood Avenue in Lebanon.

According to a news release: if you're feeling sick, get screened. Call your doctor's office or Lake Regional's 24/7 nurse call line at 573-348-7419. Medical providers may schedule a virtual visit first.

