Termites! The pests are swarming more because of warm weather

Burrowing beneath the surface, is a pest no homeowner wants to see: Termites.

Above-average rainfall this year has made a pesky problem, even worse.

“The ground is wet, they can land on the ground, bury themselves, and start their new family." said Brian Pickens, the owner of Expert Pest Solutions.

The warmer weather over the past week has brought the swarms of termites out.

“People have probably seen termite swarms and not even realized it was termites,” Pickens said.

The swarms, while gross, shed light on a much larger and costly problem. Termite colonies damaging the framework of your home.

Pickens has seen damages costing around $1,500 to $2,000 dollars.

“I’ve seen cases where it cost as much as seventy, eighty thousand,” Pickens said, "The reason why they cause so much damage is because they do it so quickly, but they just go undetected.”

Termite colonies are found under the foundation of your home. The stone and concrete siding around your home makes it hard to detect them.

There are a couple of clues you can look for, such as termite damages to any wood leaning up against your home. You can also dig around your home’s foundation and look for tiny holes where the termites burrow.

It is not recommended to only rely on store-bought pest solutions to kill termites.

“It’s easy to kill the ones that are swarming, you can just kill it with hairspray,” Pickens said.

For termites hidden below the surface, hire a professional. They will be able to better look under the foundation, and provide a long term solution for getting rid of the pests.