Tennessee hospital not charging tornado patients

The Cookeville Regional Medical Center gave some good news to the victims of tornadoes that touched down in middle Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3.

More than 80 patients, who were injured in the storms, were treated at Cookeville Regional Medical Center won't be billed by the hospital, Gray-TV affiliate WVLT reports via the Herald Citizen.

The hospital will reportedly bill the patients' insurance, but will write of the patient portion of the cost.

The National Weather Service in Nashville says at least seven tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during a series of storms that killed 24 people and caused massive damage. Some tornadoes peaked with winds up to 175 miles per hour for several miles.

