Temporary closures extended for five Missouri State Parks amid COVID-19 pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- With Missouri's stay-at-home order extended to May 3, state parks have also extended their temporary closures.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced state parks would extend temporary closures of campgrounds, park-run lodging, offices, visitor centers and other events and programming through May 3 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri State Park visitor centers, offices, campgrounds and lodging will also remain closed through May 3, while special events have been suspended.

Temporary closures through May 3 include the following sites:

- Temporary closure of Castlewood State Park

- Temporary closure of Elephant Rocks State Park

- Temporary closure of Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park

- Temporary closure of Weston Bend State Park

- Temporary closure of the off-road vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park

Missouri DNR says most state parks and state historic sites will remain open for day-use, with the exception of temporary closures for five state parks, to address overcrowding and concerns regarding public safety.

