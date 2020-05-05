Televangelist Jim Bakker sues Missouri Attorney General

Televangelist Jim Bakker is making headlines again-- this time it's him fighting back against the state of Missouri.

In March, the state attorney general said Bakker was making "unproven claims on a product he was selling." Bakker has filed his own lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in rural Stone County because that's where Jim Bakker's national show is recorded. The claims came from a guest on Bakker's show, saying a product he's selling is proven to work on other strains of coronavirus, and could work on the one we're all fighting now.

But Bakker's attorney, former Governor Jay Nixon, is defending Bakker and says this lawsuit isn't about medicine, but rather about freedom of religion, speech, and Bakker's deeply held Christian beliefs.

His show has viewers from across the globe. If you're not familiar with Jim Bakker as pastor and televangelist-- you may know him from his very public fall from grace, so to speak, in the late 80s.

That fall, his attorney says, could be haunting him now.

"I think the whole Jim Bakker story is obviously an American story, and interesting story of a guy that made a great rise, and had a huge fall and has gone to Blue Eye, Missouri and has rebuilt his life and ministry, and whether you agree with him or not or some portions of his teaching, he has been sincere and true and direct with the people he talks to and preaches to on a daily basis."

Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt, though, says his show went too far, saying Bakker and guest Sherill Sellman, a "naturopathic doctor", claimed that "Silver Solution" can cure coronavirus, which the AG says is unproven and misleading.

On the February 12 broadcast, the transcript of what was said is part of the court record against Bakker, but Nixon says it proves Bakker is right.

Bakker had the following exchange with Sherill Sellman, referred to as a “naturopathic doctor” and “natural health expert”:

Bakker: This influenza that is now circling the globe, you’re

saying that silver solution would be effective.

Sellman: Well, let’s say it hasn’t been tested on this strain of the

coronavirus, but it has been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours.

Bakker: Yeah.

Sellman: Totally eliminate it, kills it. Deactivates it.

Bakker: Yeah.

Sellman: And it boosts your immune system so then you can

support the recovery, ‘cause when you kill the virus then the

immune system comes into action to clear it out, so you want a

vibrant immune system as well as an ability to deactivate these viruses.

Sellman: Silver Sol has been proven by the government that it

has the ability to kill every pathogen it has ever been tested on

including SARS and HIV.

Bakker then offers Silver Sol products for viewers should they offer

donations to the show at levels such as $80 or $125.

The broadcast and Bakker's Web-site led the FDA and New York's AG, along with the FDA and the FTC to issue cease and desist letters to the Show directing Bakker to stop making claims about the product that are not scientific evidence.

The Missouri AG says he's can't talk on camera about the suit, but Nixon says the pastor is being unfairly targeted.

"There's lot of folks that sell these products in other places and no one is going after them," Nixon said. "We feel pretty strongly that there has been a targeting here and that those religious beliefs have something to do with it. You just can't do that, under the Constitution as well as the state religious freedom and restoration act."

Mr. Nixon, who is a former Missouri attorney general himself, is asking the case be dismissed. It goes back before a judge in early June.

We'll keep you posted.

