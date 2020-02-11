Boone County, Ark. teenager dies from stab wounds; mother hospitalized; juvenile in custody

A teenager died from injuries suffered in a stabbing at a home in Boone County, Ark. Friday. His mother remains hospitalized.

The incident happened off of Edwin Mac Road Friday morning. Deputies found Cloud Knight, 16, and Susan Knight injured with stab wounds. Susan Knight remains hospitalized in Springfield in critical condition.

Deputies arrested a juvenile at the scene. Sheriff Mike Moore says he will likely face a murder charge.

The sheriff says the motive in the case is under investigation.