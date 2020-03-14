Teen killed in Christian County crash Saturday morning

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Christian County, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says it happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. 65, about a mile north of the Saddlebrooke.

The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, according to the crash report. The coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Mathew Baumgarner, 18, of Branson. Troopers say next of kin have been notified.