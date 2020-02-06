Taste of the Ozarks: Watercress Pesto with Ozark Mountain Daredevil Gin Cured Salmon

You don't have to wait for summer's basil pesto, enjoy this in winter!

1 bunch Watercress
1 clove garlic
1/4 cup toasted pistachios (375 for 4 min)
1/2 cup canola oil
1/4 teaspoon salt

Blanch watercress in boiling water for 10 seconds, drain in a strainer and chill under cold running water. Ring out excess water.

Place oil, garlic & pistachio in blender and run until smooth, 15 seconds. Add drained watercress, process 10m seconds more until coarse puree. season with salt. Perfect for pasta, vegetables, chicken and fish!

