Taste of the Ozarks: Valentines Red Velvet Cookies

Valentines Red Velvet Cookies

1 box red velvet cake mix

3 large eggs

1/3 Cup of vegetable oil

1 Cup valentines colored M&Ms or other chocolate candies

In a large mixing bowl combine red velvet cake mix eggs and vegetable oil. Whisk until combined. Using a rubber spatula mix in valentines candies. Spray a large cookie sheet and scoop out golf ball size portions of cookie dough onto a cookie sheet. Bake in a preheated 350° oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool before serving. Recipe serves 6 to 8.

