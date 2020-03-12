Taste of the Ozarks: Spring Pesto Tortellini

Spring Pesto Tortellini

16 oz cheese frozen tortellini thawed

10 stalks of asparagus with whitened portion of stem removed

1/2 cup frozen peas

4 strips of uncooked bacon chopped

4 tbsp pesto

4 tbsp shredded Parmesan

Ina large sauce pan sauté chopped bacon until mostly cooked through. Add tortellini and asparagus and 1/2 cup of water. Sauté over medium heat until all water has evaporated. Add peas and pesto and toss to combine. Once all noodles are coated top with shredded Parmesan cheese and serve. Recipe serves 4.

