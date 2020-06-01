Taste of the Ozarks: Snack Platter Dinner

Snack Dinner Platter

Courtesy: Dietitian Jill Trotman of Achieving Your Best

For those evenings when we need a quick and easy meal with minimal preparation, a snack dinner platter is a fun option. You can quickly put one together with many items you already have in the fridge and pantry. These platters are fun for family movie or game nights.

Directions:

Find a sheet pan or large serving tray. Look through your refrigerator or pantry for foods from the groups below and create a platter. Let children makes some choices too.

Protein options: hard boiled eggs, edamame, leftover grilled protein (steak, chicken, pork, tofu), cheese cubes, beans, nuts, seeds and nut butters

Vegetables: romaine lettuce leaves, peppers, cucumber slices, zucchini slices, snap peas, radishes, carrots

Grains: pita triangles, whole grain crackers, tortellini, tortillas

Fruits: apple slices, dried fruits, berries, pears, grapes, oranges

Dips or sauces: Hummus, guacamole, *yogurt-based dips, salsa, pesto, marinara sauce, guacamole

After making your selections, arrange the foods on your sheet pan. Set out plates, utensils and napkins. Place your platter in the middle of the table and have everyone build their own dinner! Below are two dips you can make from scratch to serve with your grazing platter.

Yogurt Dill Dip

1 cup plain yogurt (Greek or regular)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic (minced)

¼ cup fresh dill or 1 TBSP dried

Salt to taste

Combine all ingredients. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to let flavors marinate.

Cassie's Ranch Dip

2 Tbsp dried parsley

1 tbsp dried chives

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder or flakes

2 tsp dried dill

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Pinch cayenne (optional)

½ cup dry buttermilk powder (optional)

Combine all ingredients. The seasoning can be stored in an airtight container for up to three months. To make Ranch dressing, add 1 Tbsp of the seasoning mix to 1/3 cup of mayo (or plain Greek yogurt) and 1/3 cup of milk or buttermilk. To make a thicker ranch dip, add 1-2 tbsp of the seasoning to ⅓ cup of Greek yogurt and ⅓ cup of mayo.