Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Garlic Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken: Two easy dinners

Recipe courtesy: Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients for chicken:

• 4 chicken breasts (cut into 1-2 inch pieces)

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2/3 cup honey

• 4 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

• 2 tbsp sriracha

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp crushed red pepper

• 1/3 cup water

• 1 tbsp corn starch

• Sesame seeds

Ingredients for rice bowl:

• ½ cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

• Sesame seeds

• 1 c. jasmine rice

• ½ cup shredded carrots

• Cilantro

Ingredients for lettuce wraps:

• ½ of cooked chicken

• 1 head butter lettuce

• Red onion for topping

• Green onion for topping

• Crushed peanuts for topping

• Shredded carrots for topping

• Lime wedges for serving

Directions for Honey Garlic Chicken:

1. Cut chicken into 2 inch pieces.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook chicken for 8-10 minutes. Set aside.

3. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together honey, soy sauce, Sriracha, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Add cornstarch and 1/3 cup water to sauce. Stir mixture into saucepan and whisk continuously until thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Pour chicken into mixture and toss to combine.

Directions for Lettuce Wraps:

Fill ½ of chicken into lettuce and garnish with green onion, sliced red onion, carrots, peanuts and lime wedges.

Directions for Rice Bowls:

Serve ½ of chicken over jasmine rice and garnish with red cabbage, sesame seeds, cilantro and shredded carrots.