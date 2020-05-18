Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Garlic Chicken

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Honey Garlic Chicken: Two easy dinners
Recipe courtesy: Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best
Ingredients for chicken:
• 4 chicken breasts (cut into 1-2 inch pieces)
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 2/3 cup honey
• 4 tbsp low sodium soy sauce
• 2 tbsp sriracha
• 1 tsp garlic powder
• 1 tsp crushed red pepper
• 1/3 cup water
• 1 tbsp corn starch
• Sesame seeds
Ingredients for rice bowl:
• ½ cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
• Sesame seeds
• 1 c. jasmine rice
• ½ cup shredded carrots
• Cilantro
Ingredients for lettuce wraps:
• ½ of cooked chicken
• 1 head butter lettuce
• Red onion for topping
• Green onion for topping
• Crushed peanuts for topping
• Shredded carrots for topping
• Lime wedges for serving
Directions for Honey Garlic Chicken:
1. Cut chicken into 2 inch pieces.
2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook chicken for 8-10 minutes. Set aside.
3. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together honey, soy sauce, Sriracha, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Add cornstarch and 1/3 cup water to sauce. Stir mixture into saucepan and whisk continuously until thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Pour chicken into mixture and toss to combine.
Directions for Lettuce Wraps:
Fill ½ of chicken into lettuce and garnish with green onion, sliced red onion, carrots, peanuts and lime wedges.
Directions for Rice Bowls:
Serve ½ of chicken over jasmine rice and garnish with red cabbage, sesame seeds, cilantro and shredded carrots.