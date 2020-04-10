Taste of the Ozarks: Homemade Applesauce

Homemade Applesauce: Recipe Courtesy Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Total time: 35 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients:

• 3 lbs apples {Alix used Pink Lady}

• 2 tsp cinnamon

• 1 tsp nutmeg

• 1.5 cups water

• 2 lemon slices

Directions:

1. Peel and core apples. Cut apples into 1 inch cubes.

2. Add all ingredients to pot, and turn heat on high. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to

low. Simmer for 20 minutes or until the apples have softened significantly.

3. Stir frequently, making sure that the apples are not sticking to the bottom of the pot. Add more

water if necessary. Remove lemon slices.

4. Mash with a potato masher or food processor for a smoother consistency. Serve warm, at room

temperature or cooled in the fridge!

Nutrition Facts:

Servings: 8

Calories: 47, Fat: 0.3g, Carb: 12g, Protein: 0.3g, Fiber: 5g

