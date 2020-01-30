Taste of the Ozarks: Game Day Reuben Sliders

Game day Reuben sliders

1 lb sliced corned beef

1/2 lb sliced Swiss cheese

1 cup sauerkraut

1 12 pack Kings Hawaiian rolls

1 stick unsalted butter

2 tsp poppy seeds

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 cup thousand island dressing

1 tsp onion powder

Remove the entire dozen King Hawaiian rolls on the package and cut in half creating one large top bun and one large bottom bun. Place bottom bun in 9 x 13 baking pan. Place a single layer of Swiss cheese down on bottom bun. Follow the layer of cheese with a layer of corn beef. Using a paper towel squeeze excess moisture from sauerkraut. Spread dried sauerkraut across corn beef and top with another layer of Swiss cheese. Please top bun on top and set aside. In a microwave safe dish melt butter mustard Worchester shire poppyseeds and onion powder together. Pour mixture over rolls and let sit for 30 minutes or as long as overnight. Bake rolls in 350° oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately cut into sliders. Serve with thousand island dressing for dipping.

