Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Recipes for Kids

Easy Recipes for Children

Courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Fruit Dip

Ingredients:

• 5.3 oz (single serving) vanilla yogurt

• 3 tbsp marshmallow fluff

• 2 tbsp cream cheese

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl

2. Stir until no clumps remain

3. Use as fruit dip! Store in the refrigerator

Veggie Dip

Ingredients:

• 5.3 oz (single serving) plain yogurt

• 1 tbsp dry ranch packet

• 2 tbsp garden vegetable cream cheese

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl.

2. Stir until there are no clumps.

3. Use as fruit dip! Store in the refrigerator.

Peanut Butter and Banana Pinwheels

Ingredients:

• 10 inch flour tortilla

• 2-3 tbsp creamy nut butter

• 1 medium banana

• 1/8 cup granola

Directions:

1. Spread a flour tortilla thinly with creamy nut butter.

2. Sprinkle granola over the peanut butter. Start at the edge of prepared tortilla, place banana on top and roll tightly.

3. Trim the resulting log and cut into 1 inch pieces. Place banana side up.

Veggie Train

Ingredients:

• 2 bell peppers

• Toothpicks

• 1/2 cucumber, sliced

• Assorted vegetables, cleaned and prepared

Directions:

1. Find a stable base of the bell pepper. Make one lengthwise cut at the end opposite the stem, starting about a quarter of the way down. Stop when you're about three quarters of the way to the stem. Make your second cut perpendicular to the first. Clean out the seeds.

2. Slice your cucumber for wheels (about 1/2" thick). Attach the cucumber wheels to each bell pepper car using toothpicks.

3. Wash and prepare all other vegetables, including remaining bell peppers and cucumbers. Fill train cars with vegetables.

4. Enjoy by dipping in homemade veggie dip!