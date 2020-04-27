Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Dinner Marinades

Easy Dinner Marinades

Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Lemon Herb Marinade

Ingredients:

2 lemons, juiced and zested

1/4 c. Olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 Tbsp basil

1/2 Tbsp oregano

1/2 Tbsp parsley

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

Directions:

Whisk ingredients together in a bowl or a gallon-sized zip lock bag. Add protein of your choice and marinate for 4-12 hours.

Sweet BBQ Marinade

Ingredients:

Juice from one can of pineapple

1/4 c. Olive oil

Juice and zest from one lemon

2 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Directions:

Whisk ingredients together in a bowl or right in a gallon-sized zip lock bag. Add protein of your choice and marinate for 4-12 hours.

Asian Ginger Marinade

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

1/4 c. Soy sauce

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 Tbsp finely chopped or grated fresh ginger (or 1/2 Tbsp ground ginger)

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1/4 c. Green onions, sliced

1 tsp crushed red pepper

Directions:

Whisk ingredients together in a bowl or right in a gallon-sized zip lock bag. Add protein of your choice and marinate for 4-12 hours.

NOTE: Cassie says you can also freeze these marinades with the protein of your choice. You could do that on a Sunday to get meals ready for the week!