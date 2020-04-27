Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Dinner Marinades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Easy Dinner Marinades
Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Lemon Herb Marinade
Ingredients:
2 lemons, juiced and zested
1/4 c. Olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 Tbsp basil
1/2 Tbsp oregano
1/2 Tbsp parsley
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
Directions:
Whisk ingredients together in a bowl or a gallon-sized zip lock bag. Add protein of your choice and marinate for 4-12 hours.
Sweet BBQ Marinade
Ingredients:
Juice from one can of pineapple
1/4 c. Olive oil
Juice and zest from one lemon
2 Tbsp brown sugar
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
Whisk ingredients together in a bowl or right in a gallon-sized zip lock bag. Add protein of your choice and marinate for 4-12 hours.
Asian Ginger Marinade
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
1/4 c. Soy sauce
2 Tbsp rice vinegar
2 Tbsp finely chopped or grated fresh ginger (or 1/2 Tbsp ground ginger)
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1/4 c. Green onions, sliced
1 tsp crushed red pepper
Directions:
Whisk ingredients together in a bowl or right in a gallon-sized zip lock bag. Add protein of your choice and marinate for 4-12 hours.
NOTE: Cassie says you can also freeze these marinades with the protein of your choice. You could do that on a Sunday to get meals ready for the week!