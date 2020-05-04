Taste of the Ozarks: DIY Seasoning Mixes

DIY Dry Seasoning Mixes

Recipes courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Ranch Seasoning

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp dried parsley

1 Tbsp dried chives

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp onion powder or flakes

2 tsp dried dill

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Pinch cayenne (optional)

1/2 c. Dry buttermilk (optional)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. The seasoning can be stored in an airtight container for up to three months. To make Ranch dressing, add 1 Tbsp of the seasoning mix to 1/3 cup of mayo (or plain Greek yogurt) and 1/3 cup of milk or buttermilk.

Taco Seasoning

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp ground cumin

4 Tbsp chili powder (or chipotle, ancho, mild or spicy to your taste)

2 Tbsp ground coriander

1 Tbsp paprika

1/2 Tbsp garlic powder

1/2 Tbsp onion powder or flakes

1/2 Tbsp oregano

1 tsp pepper

1/2 Tbsp salt

Pinch of cayenne (optional)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. The seasoning can be stored in an airtight container for up to three months. You can add it to any

taco recipe (regular tacos, taco salad, taco soup). It's also great for fajitas.

Dry Rub

Ingredients:

2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp ground mustard

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp course black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. The dry rub mix can be stored in an airtight container for up to three months. You can use it for anything you put on the grill, roast, or saute.