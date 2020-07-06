Taste of the Ozarks: Citrus Sports Drink

Homemade Citrus Sports Drink

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Agave nectar or honey (or ¼ cup granulated sugar dissolved in ¼ cup hot water)

¼ tsp sea salt, finely ground

3-1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup 100% orange juice (or other 100% fruit juice as desired)

Juice ½ lemon (2 Tbsp)

Directions:

Add all ingredients to quart-sized mason jar and screw on lid. Make sure lid is securely on and then shake jar to mix ingredients. Chill in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts:

4 Servings, Serving size 1 cup, Calories 62kcal, Total fat 0g, Sodium 134mg, Potassium 63mg, Total Carbohydrate 16g, Protein 0g, Vitamin C 16% DV