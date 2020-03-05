Taste of the Ozarks: Blood Orange and Kale Salad

Blood Orange and Kale Salad

Ingredients:

2 blood oranges

3 cups rainbow kale blend

2 tbsp pine nuts

2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese

1/2 red onion thinly sliced

Dressing:

1/2 cup grape seed or olive oil

1/4 cup Apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp sugar or honey

1 tsp garlic salt

2 tsp dried basil

In a large bowl whisk together all dressing ingredients. Add kale, pine nuts, onions and cheese to the bowl. Cup the peel off of the blood oranges, quarter and then slice into bite sized pieces. Add oranges to the salad bowl and toss all ingredients to combine. Serve with grilled steak, pork chops or chicken. Can be stored in refrigeration for up to six hours. Recipe serves four.

