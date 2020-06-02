Taney County voters approve sales tax increase for law enforcement services

Voters in Taney County have approved a sales tax increase meant to provide more law enforcement services for the county.

The proposal was approved by a vote of 2,898 to 1,847.

The proposal called for a countywide sales tax of three-eighths (3/8) of one percent (1%), for a period of 15 years.

The funding will be used to support capital improvements, equipment and operations of the Taney County Sheriff's Department and Jail, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and the Juvenile Office.

Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield told KY3 in February this could bring in nearly $7 million per year.

Unlike last year's proposal, this tax would go away after 15 years, unless voters renew it.

The previously-authorized tax for law enforcement services was one-eighth (1/8) of one percent (1%).