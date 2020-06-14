Taney County reports five new cases of COVID-19

The Taney County Health Department confirms five new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The source of the five new cases is undetermined, but none have been linked to previous cases. The new patients are isolating at home and close contacts will be notified.

The following timeline of potential exposures was released Sunday:

Wednesday, June 3:

Walmart on Missouri Route 76 between 5-6 p.m. (unmasked)

Phillips 66 Gas Station, 4914 US-65, Walnut Shade, around 9 a.m. for approximately 10 minutes (masked, wearing gloves)

Hy-Vee in Springfield, end-morning for approximately 30 minutes (masked, wearing gloves)

Anyone who visited these locations at these times is considered low risk, but asked to monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

