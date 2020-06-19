Taney County reports 30 cases of COVID-19, releases timeline of potential exposures

The Taney County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the county's total to 30.

As of Friday, the county reports 15 active cases, 13 recoveries and two deaths.

One of the county's new cases was a close contact of another case, but has not had contact with anyone outside of their home.

The other two cases are not linked to previous cases and considered community spread. The county released this timeline of potential exposures between both cases:

June 14:

11:30 a.m. Walmart Branson Hills (unmasked)

11:45 a.m. Target Branson Hills (unmasked)

12:00 p.m. Kohl’s Branson Hills (unmasked)

1:30 p.m. Cracker Barrel (unmasked)

June 15:

2:50 p.m. Casey’s in Hollister (masked)

3:00 p.m. Tanger Mall (masked)

Carters

Adidas

Nike

American Eagle

Michael Kors

Vera Bradley

Rack Room Shoes

5:30 p.m. T.J. Maxx (masked)

7:00 p.m. Tequila’s, two picked up food (masked)

7:25 p.m. Chili’s Curbside (masked)

7:35 McDonalds, Branson Hills Parkway, drive-through (masked)

June 16:

9:45 a.m. McDonald’s drive-through (unmasked)

6:30 p.m. Momo’s picked up food (masked)

7:25 p.m. McDonald’s drive-through Downtown (masked)

The Taney County Health Department says all close contacts have been identified and are isolating at home.

Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or

isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea