Taney County now has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The Director of the Taney County Health Department says the person who tested positive had recently traveled out of Taney County.

"This was a travel-related case. Basically, the person traveled out of the area. They came back. They did take the recommendations of the health department to self-quarantine for 14 days. That's what we are recommending to everyone that is traveling outside of the area and coming back," Lisa Marshall said.

Marshall says the health department continues to investigate this case. The age of the person nor the location of where he/she traveled is not known.