Taney County leaders recommend closure of nonessential businesses

The Taney County Commission, surrounding jurisdictions and partnering entities have collaboratively passed a resolution guiding the community to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Resolution urges Taney County residents to stay home unless going out for essential items, recommends nonessential businesses close public-facing services or take immediate actions to protect employees and guests per the CDC guidelines. The Resolution identified COVID-19 as a health and safety emergency and acts proactively to urge residents to reduce movements and continue practicing precautionary measures such as staying at home and social distancing.

“The health and safety of the residents of Taney County is at the forefront of the minds of those who came together to pass this resolution. I want to thank the businesses and residents for doing their part to keep us all safe. We will get through this together and as quick as possible,” said Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield. “Jointly, it was determined a state of emergency exists and requires a response by Taney County Commission to protect human life.”

Jurisdictions signing on to this resolution: City of Forsyth, City of Hollister, Village of Kirbyville, City of Rockaway Beach, City of Merriam Woods, Taney County Central Fire Department, Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Taney County, Taney County Office of Emergency Management, and Taney County Health Department have committed through their organization to protect the health and safety of community members. This proclamation will take effect immediately.

“Collectively, we encourage and urge residents of all jurisdictions to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “If you are not an essential business, please close your public-facing services for the next 30 days to slow the spread of this disease or take immediate actions to protect employees and guests by implementing social distancing procedures including preventing gatherings of 10 or more.”

Please refer to Exhibit A for a list of non-essential/essential businesses.

All residents are encouraged to follow these guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones. For additional information, please the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or the Taney County Commission at 417-546-7204. For business assistance, call the Branson Chamber of Commerce at 417-334-4084.