Taney County announces possible exposure at Hollister Summer School; eight COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

The Taney County Health Department reports possible exposure of COVID-19 at Hollister Middle School.

Taney County health officials announced eight new cases Sunday, raising the county's total to 24. Five cases were reported in the morning, and three additional case were reported in the evening.

The source of the three new cases announced Sunday evening is unknown, but are considered community spread, according to the health department.

Close contacts will be notified and asked to quarantine at home. All identified locations visited by individuals testing positive for COVID-19 have also been notified.

As of Sunday evening, the health department offered the following timeline of potential exposure for one individual who tested positive for COVID-19:

Wednesday, June 3 - 12

Hollister Summer School (unmasked)

Taney County also offered this timeline of potential exposures from cases reported earlier Sunday:

Wednesday, June 3:

Walmart on Missouri Route 76 between 5-6 p.m. (unmasked)

Phillips 66 Gas Station, 4914 US-65, Walnut Shade, around 9 a.m. for approximately 10 minutes (masked, wearing gloves)

Hy-Vee in Springfield, end-morning for approximately 30 minutes (masked, wearing gloves)

Individuals who visited these locations on the above dates should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

As more information becomes available, the health department will notify the community.

The Taney County Health Department continues to recommend taking precautionary measures such as, social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene, avoiding highly crowded areas, and staying home if you are sick.

For the latest information from the Taney County Health Department, call 417-334-4544 or CLICK HERE.