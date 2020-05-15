Taney County Health Dept. confirms 3 cases of Hepatitis A

The Taney County Health Department has identified three cases of Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver. Infection may occur by eating contaminated food or drink, in addition to person-to-person contact.

Taney County health officials says none of these cases were related to food establishments or restaurants.

Hepatitis A symptoms include fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, light stools and yellowing of skins and eyes.

You can reduce your risk of spreading or catching the Hepatitis A virus by cleaning your hands thoroughly, avoiding unclean food and water and getting vaccinated.

Nationally, the Hepatitis A outbreak has affected people since March 2017. For additional information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-34-4544.