Taney County Health Dept. confirms 16th case of COVID-19, announces potential exposures

The Taney County Health Department has confirmed the 16th case of COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials say this case is not related to any previous cases of COVID-19 and is considered community spread. All close contacts will be notified and quarantine at home.

The following timeline of potential exposures has been released:

Monday, June 8

Branson Post Office, morning 5-10 minutes (unmasked)

Tuesday, June 9

State of the Ozarks Farmer’s Market in Hollister, Noon to 7 p.m. (unmasked)

Wednesday, June 10

Walmart on Branson Hills Pkwy, mid-morning (unmasked)

Branson Post Office, mid-morning, 5-10 minutes (unmasked)

Anyone who visited these locations at these times is considered low risk, but asked to monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.