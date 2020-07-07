Taney County Health Department urges caution after large 4th of July gatherings

There's really no way to find out how many people who went to big holiday weekend gatherings get sick with the coronavirus.

There was certainly a big crowd at the Liberty Light Up in Branson Friday night. That's the kind of gathering that worries medical experts, especially when few people wear masks. Hundreds of people showed up for Friday's event.

There weren't a lot of people wearing masks in the big crowd at the Branson Landing firework show, which didn't seem to bother Governor Mike Parson.

"It's good to see some normal people out on the Fourth of July, how about that," Gov. Parson said while up on stage at the Liberty Light Up event. "It's about all of us being together, that's what it's all about," the governor continued.

There wasn't much social distancing at the event.

"We've found that those outdoor venues do carry a little bit lower of a risk, but what it really comes down to is how close you are to people and for what period of time," said Taney County Health Director Lisa Marshall.

Marshall wouldn't say if such a crowd concerned her, but in a county that recently saw confirmed coronavirus cases triple, she'd like to see more people in general cover their faces.

"We know that they work and we are urging our community to wear those face coverings whether you're a resident or a visitor," Marshall said.

To its credit, the host Branson Landing did offer safety measures. In a statement today, Branson Landing Marketing Director Nikki Sivils said:

"We at Branson Landing believe the concert and firework display was fantastic, even with the rain delays, everything came together beautifully. We handed out hundreds of face masks at each point of egress and bar kiosk in Town Square and encouraged social distancing. Our hope is that everyone took advantage of the free face masks and used the hand sanitizing stations throughout the evening. We were encouraged that many families attended our Liberty Light Up event showing that Branson is resilient and united during these times. "

Marshall said their safety efforts did follow tips from the county's large gathering and special event safety guide.

"Some of those things like having disinfection practices already planned out, finding ways to keep people about 6 ft. apart, offering the face coverings," Marshall said.

It could be more than a week before Taney County sees any possible spike from Fourth of July gatherings, if they see any at all. Marshall knows people can't stay inside forever, but the risk remains, whether you're in a big crowd or not.

"We're seeing a lot of our cases are community spread which means we cannot identify where they got it," Marshall said. " That means it's out there in our community and people don't know where they got it.

Taney county does not currently have a mandate requiring masks inside of public places, but the city of Branson will start enforcing mask requirements inside of their city buildings Wednesday at 8 a.m.