Taney County Health Department releases list of possible COVID-19 community exposures

The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is reporting new possible COVID-19 community exposures.

Health leaders reports 63 confirmed cases. The health department is notifying the public of these potential community exposures from six COVID-19 positive patients.

Prior to being diagnosed, these 6 cases visited the following locations:

*Sunday June 21

10 a.m.: White Valley River Church (The River) in Forsyth (unmasked)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: White River Fish House on the Branson Landing

(unmasked)

*Tuesday, June 23

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Tanger Outlet Mall (unmasked)

* Stores visited:

*Tori Burch

*Kate Spade

*Gap

*Old Navy

*Bath and Body Works

*Vera Bradley

3 p.m. Lowe’s (masked)

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Big Whiskey’s (unmasked)

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Black Oak grill on the Branson Landing (masked)

*Wednesday, June 24

1:45 p.m. TJ Maxx (masked)

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Target (masked)

2:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Walmart Super Center on Branson Hills (masked)

5 p.m. - p.m. Black Oak grill on the Branson Landing from 5-9pm (masked)

*Thursday, June 25

*12:15 p.m. -1:15 p.m. Branson’s Center Stage Grille and Kaffee Haus (unmasked)

*Friday, June 26

12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. Thai Thai (unmasked)

4:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Waxy O’Shea’s Irish Pub (unmasked)

If you were at any of these locations during this time, please monitor for symptoms. If symptoms do

develop, please notify your healthcare provider for further consultation.

Symptoms include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea