TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp at I-44, James River Freeway closed for emergency repairs

Drivers who regularly use the westbound I-44 ramp from James River Freeway are asked to find alternate routes Friday.

The ramp is closed for traffic west of Springfield at Missouri Route 360 due to emergency repairs, according to MoDOT.

Officials say the ramp will be closed through 9 p.m. Friday.

MoDOT bridge crews are making an emergency repair to a bridge joint that connects the bridge to the approach pavement. The ramp will reopen as soon as repairs are complete.

Alternate routes to reach I-44 nearby include Greene County Route M.