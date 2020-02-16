TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews closing intersections along 160 in Nixa this week

Major traffic impacts starting for drivers in Nixa this week. Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be shutting down intersections along Route 160.

This construction could cause chaos for commuting drivers trying to get onto Route 160 there in Nixa. Northview Road will be completely shut down on on both sides of the highway.

According to MODOT Assistant Engineer Stacy Reese, crews will be widening Northview Road, improving traffic signals and adding pedestrian crosswalks.

"We are going to have to close down those intersections so we can get in there and do the work as quickly as possible and safely as possible as well," Reese said.

On Tracker Road, crews will be adding turn lanes.

While Northview will be shut down on both sides of Route 160, drive won't be able to use Tracker Road on just the east side of the highway.

There will be a temporary bypass on the west side for drivers to access southbound 160.

Reese said there are several other roads that run parallel to both Northview and Tracker for drivers to get onto 160 at other spots.

"We realize it's going to be an inconvenience to the public but there are several options to get around within Nixa as well," she said.

Reese said she encourages drivers to plan ahead.

"Be aware of what's going on, go ahead and plan alternate routes if they can to give the contractor room to get in there and do the work," she said.

The city has said drivers should be able to access most of the businesses along Northview and Tracker through side streets.

MODOT has compiled a list of projects like this one, all included in the initiative to improve intersections along 160 from Plainview Road in Springfield to South Street in Nixa.

For more information about the projects, click HERE.

Construction on Tracker and Northview is set to start Monday, depending on the weather. MoDOT is expecting construction to last for several weeks.