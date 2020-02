The champions of the Super Bowl of course deserve a title.

WWE champion, executive Triple H is sending a custom-made title belt to the chiefs. He congratulated Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs on winning Super Bowl 54. Creating belts for championship teams has become a tradition for the WWE.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday night in the Super Bowl in Miami.