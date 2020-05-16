Swimming pool, hot tub sales boom for Springfield store amid pandemic

Before the pandemic, many had vacation plans this spring or summer but now instead of hopping on an airplane to their destination they're driving to Springfield's Pool and Spa for the next best thing.

"Hot tubs are the big thing right now. They're flying out of here," said Springfield Pool and Spa operating manager, Edward White.

Operating manager Edward White said his store is booming with business with customers purchasing hot tubs and swimming pools.

"We have vacation money laying around, stimulus money laying around, people staying home and wanting to invest in their home," said White.

White said normally November is the popular time customers buy a hot tub.

"Hot tubs more than tripled for March and April and swimming pools tripled as well," said White.

When the stay-at-home order started White thought business would plummet but it was the opposite. Springfield Pool and Spa had to hire more employees because how busy they've been and they're still looking.

"We were on edge first couple months of the year then we got shut down for a little bit," said White. "We're also worried a lot of commercial pools wouldn't open for the year."

He said this time of year 60% of their revenue is for commercial accounts like public pools, apartment complexes and the home owners association.

"Some still haven't and some still aren't planning too and that makes a huge portion of our business," said White.

So he's thankful for community members shopping local to fill those gaps.

"Our community they're stepping up and buying local right now," said White. "They're not going online and buying cheap hot tubs. They're coming in here and talking to local dealers and they're the ones putting their money back into the local economy right now."