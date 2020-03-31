Suspect jumps into Table Rock Lake after chase; arrested shortly after

Kimberling City Police Officers came across a driver in a stolen vehicle around 3:00 Tuesday morning. When officers pulled behind the car, the driver took off.

The driver lead officers on a chase down State Highway DD. The chase ended a short time later in the yard of a home on Table Rock Lake. That's when the suspect got out of the vehicle, jumped in the lake, and swam out of sight.

Law Enforcement officials was eventually able to coax the suspect back to shore, where they took the suspect into custody.

The driver is in the Stone County Jail. The driver will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possibly property damage.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office and the Stone County Fire Protection District assisted in the pursuit.