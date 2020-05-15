Suspect in Greene Co. high-speed pursuit charged, has criminal history of auto theft

A man accused of a high-speed chase in Greene County has been charged for the pursuit, according to court records. He also has a criminal history of auto theft.

Deputies arrested Bryan Scott Jones, 30, after he tried to escape from officers during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday evening through Springfield.

Charges in connection to the pursuit include tampering with motor vehicle, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and leaving the scene of accident - property damage exceeding $1,000. This is also Jones' fourth or subsequent stealing offense within the last 10 years, according to court records.

Officers spotted Jones in a stolen car and attempted to stop him Wednesday night. The pursuit traveled through main roads like Sunshine and Kansas Expressway, but also side streets. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit hit speeds up to about 65 miles-per-hour, lasting 17 minutes.

According to multiple probable cause statements from September 2016 to March 2018, Jones reportedly stole and broke into several vehicles, including cars at the Missouri State University campus and Bass Pro headquarters.

"We know at least 6 stolen vehicles right now, for sure, but I know there's many more," says Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

Jones was sentenced to eight years in prison over auto theft charges last year, but only served 8 ½ months.

Sheriff Arnott says Jones was wanted on several warrants. The sheriff suspects him in several car thefts over the last few days.