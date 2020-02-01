Survey: Nearly half of Missouri pet owners struggle financially to care for pets

Nearly half of Missouri pets owners recently surveyed by pet product site admit they struggle financially when it comes to looking after their pets.

Innovet Pet, an organization based in Georgia, conducted a survey involving more than 3,000 pet owners nationwide.

In Missouri, 44% of surveyed pet owners say they struggle financially to take care of their pets. This marked one of the highest rates in the nation, based on the survey.

Nationally, nearly a quarter of surveyed pet owners admitted to financial struggles. Additionally, 42% of pet owners said that if they lost their job, they would not have the necessary funds to be able to keep their pet.

To view the survey, click here.